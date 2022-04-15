SDPI worker hacked to death in front of father in Kerala

A worker of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of the Popular Front of India, was hacked to death in broad daylight in front of his father at Palakkad in Kerala on Friday. The party blamed RSS-BJP workers for the murder, but the Sangh Parivar has not reacted to the allegation.

The police identified the victim as Subair, 44, a native of Elappully in Palakkad district. Subair, who is a district committee member of the SDPI, was returning home along with his father Aboobacker after the Friday prayers. A car hit their bike from behind and a four-member gang that emerged from another car hacked Subair. He was declared dead at the Palakkad district hospital, where his body is kept now.

On November 15 last year, RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death at Elappully in a similar manner. He was murdered while travelling with his wife on a bike. A car-borne gang had first hit the bike and then hacked Sanjith to death. Later, the police arrested PFI-SDPI workers in connection with the murder. In February this year, the police submitted a chargesheet in the case, listing 10 SDPI-PFI workers as the accused.