SDPI leader’s murder revenge for RSS worker’s killing: Police

Police on Sunday said that the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary K S Shan in Alappuzha on December 18 was a revenge to the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) worker, Nandu Krishna, earlier this year.

Submitting the remand report in a local court in Alappuzha, police said there was conspiracy behind the killing of the SDPI leader and it was a retaliation for the killing of Nandu Krishna in February allegedly by SDPI men. The report said that the RSS cadres also helped the gang which attacked Shan, to find a hideout after the crime.

Police have arrested 14 persons, including a five-member gang which hacked the SDPI leader to death, in connection with the case. All those arrested are related to the RSS, police said.

Hours after Shan’s killing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Other Backward Castes (OBCs) Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas was also hacked to death in Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation on Sunday met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan alleging that police are probing the death of the BJP leader in a partial manner. Police are openly discriminating against BJP-RSS workers, said the petition submitted by the the delegation to the governor. As many as 22 BJP-RSS workers were killed by rivals during the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, however, the conspiracy behind the killings was not unearthed, the petition added.

Police are yet to arrest the persons directly involved in Ranjith’s murder. However, five SDPI workers, who had abetted the crime by ensuring logistic support, have been arrested in connection with the case, police had said.