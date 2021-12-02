Scholar body Samastha rejects Muslim League call to protest against Kerala govt inside mosques

The bid of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of Opposition Congress in Kerala, to make mosques as a venue of protest against the LDF government’s “anti-Muslim stand’’ on Thursday faced a setback after Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, a powerful body of pro-IUML Muslim scholars in Kerala, decided not to join the proposed agitation.

The other day, at a meeting of various Muslim organisations held under the aegis of IUML, a decision was taken to deliver talks during the Friday namaz (on December 3) to enlighten the community on the anti-Muslim stand of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. The immediate provocation for the decision was the LDF government’s decision to assign recruitment to Kerala Wakf Board with the Public Service Commission (PSC), the state’s recruitment agency.

Ulema president Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said in Kozhikode on Thursday that they don’t want to make mosques a protest venue.

“Samastha has objected to the government decision to hand over Wakf Board recruitment to the PSC. We have already registered our protest with the chief minister, who is ready to look into the concerns of the community. But we don’t want to create a law-and-order issue at mosques and Samastha would not support any such event. We would protest in other venues,’’ he said.

Muthukoya Thangal said the chief minister spoke to him on Thursday and promised to discuss the objection of the organisation regarding the recruitment to the Wakf Board.

On Wednesday, the call of the IUML to protest at mosques had drawn flak from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the leading party in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala. The IUML’s decision, the CPI (M) said, would lead to communal polarisation in the state. It would give a fillip to Sangh Parivar to utilise temple premises for their campaigns, the party said.

Samastha’s decision is a setback for the IUML. The influential Panakkad Thangal family of Malappuram has considerable sway over IUML, as well as Samastha.