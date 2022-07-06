Actor rape case: Supreme Court upholds anticipatory bail granted to Malayalam actor Vijay Babu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Malayalam film producer and actor Vijay Babu, who has been booked in a rape case filed by a woman actor.

A vacation bench of the apex court said that Babu will not be permitted to leave Kerala without the court’s permission, Live Law reported. He has also been directed to refrain from making social media posts in connection with the case.

Modifying the High Court’s order, the bench stated that the actor can be interrogated beyond July 3 if necessary.

The Kerala High Court last month granted anticipatory bail to Babu, who has been accused of raping a woman actor, and asked him to surrender before the investigating officer on June 27 for interrogation. Babu had fled the country fearing arrest after the Kochi city police registered a case against him. He returned to Kochi in the last week of May, after the high court granted him protection from arrest.

After returning from the Middle East, Babu had turned up before the police for questioning and said that he had a consensual relationship with the accuser. He alleged that the actor had turned against him after she failed to get roles in his films. While seeking anticipatory bail, Babu had furnished his social media chats with the woman to substantiate his claim.