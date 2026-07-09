‘Saw a massive wave of mud chasing us’: Couple who narrowly escaped Wayanad landslide recall horror

Rescue personnel carry out operations at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Plantation worker couple Palraj M (47) and wife Koodammal (37) were standing near a bridge, waiting to catch a bus in Wayanad’s Kalladi village, on Tuesday when they sensed something off with the hill nearby.

“Initially a small portion of the hill started slipping down. Someone from the other side of the bridge raised an alarm. Holding my wife’s hand, I rushed to pass the bridge to the other side. But as soon as we set foot on the bridge, we saw a massive wave of mud chasing us…” recalls Palraj.

Next they knew, a tanker truck, tossed by the raging debris, came rushing in their direction. “We fell into the debris and saw the heavy vehicle flowing towards us. My wife narrowly escaped coming under the back wheels of the truck,’’ he said.