‘Saw a massive wave of mud chasing us’: Couple who narrowly escaped Wayanad landslide recall horror
The couple says they are lucky to have survived the tragedy that has left three dead in the village that comes under Wayanad’s Meppadi panchayat. Five others remained missing until Wednesday evening while several are hospitalised.
3 min readThiruvananthapuramJul 9, 2026 06:45 AM IST
Rescue personnel carry out operations at the site of a massive landslide that struck the under-construction twin tunnel project at Kalladi near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Plantation worker couple Palraj M (47) and wife Koodammal (37) were standing near a bridge, waiting to catch a bus in Wayanad’s Kalladi village, on Tuesday when they sensed something off with the hill nearby.
“Initially a small portion of the hill started slipping down. Someone from the other side of the bridge raised an alarm. Holding my wife’s hand, I rushed to pass the bridge to the other side. But as soon as we set foot on the bridge, we saw a massive wave of mud chasing us…” recalls Palraj.
The couple says they are lucky to have survived the tragedy that has left three dead in the village that comes under Wayanad’s Meppadi panchayat. Five others remained missing until Wednesday evening while several are hospitalised.
A video of the couple, captured by the CCTV camera installed in a nearby shop, escaping from the surging mass of debris and mud from the landslide has gone viral. Throughout the episode, Palraj is seen firmly holding Koodammal’s hand, before they are briefly separated by the force of the debris. Moments later, Palraj is seen checking on Koodammal and lifting her up. The couple then rushes away from the site, hand in hand.
The couple from Tamil Nadu have been working in a tea estate in Wayanad for the last two decades.
Says Palraj, “We lived in the estate quarters close to the construction site (the twin tunnel project). On Tuesday, it had been raining heavily since morning. The estate was closed. After sending our two kids to school, we headed for a bank in the nearby Meppadi town. By the time we reached the bus stop near the Meenakshi bridge, the 11 am bus had already left. We were waiting to catch the next bus or a taxi.’’
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Moments later, a portion of the hill began giving way. “A tanker truck was seen engaged in cleaning the bridge of mud that flowed from the site (a usual practice). All of a sudden, the truck got tossed away by the debris,” says Palraj, who believes that only “divine intervention” had saved him and his wife.
The incident has also compelled them to consider moving to another location. “When the work for the tunnel started early this year, we were happy and considered ourselves lucky to be living in a landmark area. Now, it is a nightmare. Our children (a boy and a girl) insist that we should move out to another place,’’ says Palraj, who is now staying at a relief camp.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More