Savarkar photo on banner welcoming Rahul, local Congress leader suspended

A local Congress leader was suspended from the party after a photo of Savarkar appeared on a banner put up in Ernakulam district to welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Though Savarkar’s photo was later concealed with that of Mahatma Gandhi’s, but the original banner was already making rounds on the social media to the embarrassment of the party.

Savarkar found a place among the likes of Abul Kalam Azad, Govind Ballabh Pant, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Rabindranath Tagore, on the banner put up at Athani, a junction near Kochi international airport. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through Athani on Thursday.

The banner was put up by a local Congress worker, Suresh, who is also a leader of INTUC, the trade union wing of the Congress.

Congress’s Aluva legislator Anwar Sadath said it was a mistake by a party worker and local leadership was not involved. “Many party workers put up welcome banners. What we understand is that the worker asked a printing press to prepare a banner of freedom fighters. The press people picked various photos from the web, including that of Savarkar, and splashed on the banner,’’ he said.

BJP state president K Surendran said the Congress concealed Savarkar’s picture to appease extremist forces. “The Congress has once again proved that it is against the country. Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is only meant to win over the extremist elements. The yatra is sponsored by anti-national elements. Self-respecting Congress leaders and workers should leave that party,’’ he said.