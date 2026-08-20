Satheesan seeks state-specific premiums for Ayushman scheme, curbs on offshore mining

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Kerala sought a more equitable and flexible funding approach for centrally sponsored schemes, with greater consideration for state-specific needs and actual expenditure, at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.
The address of Chief Minister V D Satheesan had a distinct undertone of fiscal federalism, echoing the state’s concern that had dominated previous zonal council meetings during the CPI(M)-led regime in Kerala.
Satheesan wanted state-specific premiums to be fixed for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (instead of a uniform national premium), the eligibility to be aligned with the National Food Security Act database, and the Central share to be revised to reflect the actual expenditure incurred on centrally-sponsored families.
“In the last year, Kerala had spent Rs 1,493 crore under the scheme, whereas the assistance received from the National Health Authority was only about Rs 151 crore. The financial architecture of the scheme has become increasingly inequitable to states such as ours. The extension of benefits to senior citizens under the Vay Vandana Scheme, though a welcome step, further widens this gap and needs to be adequately funded,’’ said the CM.
Satheesan also wanted auctioning of mineral blocks along Kerala coast to be put on hold.
“Kerala is cooperating fully with the Ministry of Mines in bringing its bauxite, beach sand and critical mineral blocks to auction. At the same time, the state has serious concerns regarding the offshore mining of sand along its coast,” he said. “In view of the potential environmental and social consequences for our fragile coastal ecosystem and for our fishing communities, I reiterate our request that offshore mineral blocks off our coast not be auctioned until a rigorous scientific assessment and a robust SOP are in place,” he said.
Referring to Kerala’s notification of coastal erosion as a state-specific disaster, the CM wanted the Union government to permit coastal protection works, and the resettlement of erosion-displaced families, under the National and State Disaster Response and Mitigation Funds.
Satheesan also brought to the attention of southern states several inter-state infra projects, mainly Railways, and sought the cooperation of Kerala’s neighbours.
On the Mullaperiyar dam issue, he raised the demand for construction of a new dam with the promise to give its “entire water” to Tamil Nadu. Kerala has long been demanding construction of a new dam for the safety of the people of the state living in the downstream districts.
While the Satheesan government, in its first Southern Zonal Council meeting, highlighted several state-specific projects and demands, the concern of the previous LDF government in such meetings had been more about cooperative federalism – raising concern over “shrinking space for federalism under the BJP government at the Centre”.
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