Satheesan seeks state-specific premiums for Ayushman scheme, curbs on offshore mining

Kerala sought a more equitable and flexible funding approach for centrally sponsored schemes, with greater consideration for state-specific needs and actual expenditure, at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

The address of Chief Minister V D Satheesan had a distinct undertone of fiscal federalism, echoing the state’s concern that had dominated previous zonal council meetings during the CPI(M)-led regime in Kerala.

Satheesan wanted state-specific premiums to be fixed for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (instead of a uniform national premium), the eligibility to be aligned with the National Food Security Act database, and the Central share to be revised to reflect the actual expenditure incurred on centrally-sponsored families.