Sabarimala row: Lakhs set to take part in Kerala govt’s women’s wall today

The Kerala government and a section of Hindu organisations supporting the government’s stand on the entry of women of all ages at the Sabarimala temple are expected to marshal lakhs of women for a 620-km “wall” from Thiruvananthapu-ram to the northern district of Kasaragod on Tuesday evening.

The participating women are to take a pledge to protect renaissance values, but its content has no reference to Sabarimala. The decision to stage the wall was taken earlier this month in a meeting of various Hindu organisations, which was convened by the CPI(M)-led government.

Opposition parties have alleged the women’s wall is communal as it would lead to communal polarisation in Kerala. The government move to deploy women beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and state-run empowerment programmes has drawn flak from the Opposition.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the women’s wall is being organised against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala. “The CPI(M) considered addressing women’s issues as part of the party’s class struggle. Such an initiative (women’s wall) is required to protect the renaissance tradition of the state.”

On December 26, Sangh Parivar organisations and Hindu outfits opposed to the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala had conducted an ‘ayyappa jyothi’ from the southern end of the state to the northern end. The lighting of jyothi was backed by the upper caste Hindu Nair outfit Nair Service Society (NSS).

Referring to the NSS opposition to the women’s wall and support for ‘ayyappa jyothi’, Vijayan said those who supported the jyothi had backed the attempt to shatter the secular culture of the state.

Earlier, to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s question on why the government only invited Hindu organisations for the women’s wall, Vijayan had stated that organisations of minority communities were not called to prevent the BJP from using it against the government.

In response, Chennithala said, “CM has now admitted that the women’s wall is not a renaissance wall (and) instead is a communal one. It shows that the government is using Hindu fundamentalism to confront the same issue. Dividing society on religious lines is against the principles of the Constitution.”

However, even the CPI(M) is not united — party veteran V S Achuthanandan has expressed his displeasure over the wall, saying the event is being organised with the support of community outfits and thus cannot be reckoned as a class struggle.

Meanwhile, the Bharata Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) – the political party floated by the backward Hindu community outfit Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam — has flip-flopped on the women’s wall. Though part of the NDA in Kerala, the BDJS announced that the women’s wall is not communal, and that women belonging to the party are free to take part in it.

The BDJS had thus far been toeing the BJP line on the Sabarimala issue and had actively participated in all agitations organised by the NDA.