Faithful to rituals, traditions at Sabarimala: Kerala Devaswom Minister as SC review nears

Kerala government to file its Sabarimala affidavit by today's deadline, with Minister V.N. Vasavan stating they will honor traditional customs and the sentiments of devotees.

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has said the state government will share its opinion on the entry of young women into Sabarimala Dharma Sastha Temple when the matter comes up before it. Saturday (March 14) was the deadline to submit affidavits in the review petitions related to the matter in the Supreme Court.

Without directly going into whether the state government had taken a U-turn on young women being allowed entry, the minister said, “We have always been faithful with regard to rituals and traditions at the temple.”

Last month, the SC had said a nine-judge Constitution Bench will start hearing review petitions on April 7 regarding its 2018 verdict allowing young women entry to the temple. The court had asked all stakeholders to submit their affidavits by March 14.