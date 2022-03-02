Russia-Ukraine war: Situation grim, students start leaving Kharkiv at ‘own risk’

Stuck for nearly a week since the Russian invasion began, and the situation becoming “grimmer” by the day, several students on Tuesday started leaving the war-ravaged northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv at their own risk. They boarded trains headed for the western city of Lviv, expecting to cross over the border to Poland.

Many of these students said they found refuge in their hostel bunkers or underground metro stations since February 24, the day Russian forces started shelling Kharkiv, but decided to “take the risk” and escape since their supply of provisions is also dwindling, besides the situation turning worse.

“We have lost hope of being evacuated…” Hayshana, a third-year medical student at Bogomolets National Medical University, Kharkiv, said. “Today, we felt there is no sense in waiting for the embassy to help (us) in Kharkiv. We came out of the underground metro, hired a taxi to the railway station, and are travelling to Lviv, expecting to escape this war.”

She said students are leaving in small groups. “Kharkiv-Lviv journey will take 15 hours; from there, we will have to go by road to reach the border near Poland,” Hayshana. “There is no other way for us to escape the war zone. We hope to get help at the international border between Ukraine and Poland.”

On why they took this risk, another student said, “Even the Embassy may not be able to help, as the war is getting intense…. Most students leaving Kharkiv are senior students. Several who do not have a residency card have no option but to stay back in bunkers or in underground metros in the present situation.”

Meanwhile, reports from the Indian students’ community indicated that almost all Indians have left capital Kyiv by trains to border destinations since Monday. Many of them went to Chernivtsi, an Ukrainian destination bordering Romania. The Indian Embassy had directed the students to leave Kyiv at the earliest by any means.