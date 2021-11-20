Rural Kerala sees steady growth in construction, govt data show

Data for buildings published by the Kerala Statistics Department revealed that in 2018-19 — the year marked by devastating floods — the state’s building and housing sector had registered an annual growth of 13.27 per cent.

A majority of the new buildings constructed — both residential and non-residential — were in the rural areas, the data shows, including in villages in the Western Ghat regions, where natural calamities, man-animal conflict, proposals for categorisation of villages as ecologically sensitive areas and pending declaration of buffer zones for wildlife sanctuaries should have otherwise played a dampener.

The Geological Survey of India, in its national landslide susceptibility mapping done across an area of 19,273 sq km — roughly half of the total geographical area of Kerala — had found that 12 per cent of the mapped area is highly prone to landslides, and the rest is either slightly or moderately prone to the calamity. The Centre for Earth Science Studies had found that 14.52 per cent of the state was prone to floods.

However, figures from across the village panchayats do not show any significant fall in the construction of new houses or non-residential units in the hilly tracts or coastal belts. It is not known whether people are relocating within the rural areas due to the vulnerable factors.