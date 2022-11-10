Late RSS worker responsible for attack on Swami Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram in Thiruvananthapuram, say police

Four years after unidentified assailants attacked Swami Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, the police have said that an RSS worker, who died by suicide earlier this year, was behind the incident.

The Crime Branch said they got a lead after deceased RSS worker Prakash’s elder brother Prasanth revealed that his brother had played a role in the attack on the ashram. The Crime Branch on Thursday moved a petition in the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Thiruvananthapuram to record Prasanth’s statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

The ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri, who is known for his critical stand against the Sangh Parivar, was attacked in the early hours of October 27, 2018. Unidentified assailants had set ablaze two cars and a two-wheeler belonging to the ashram and a wreath was found placed in front of the gate.

School of Bhagavat Geeta of Swami Sandeepananda Giri is attacked by Hindutva fanatics this morning. Not even swami’s are safe from Communal fanatics. This is because of the support that Swami gives for women’s entry to Sabarimala temple. pic.twitter.com/HVFqXGjWoL — M A Baby (@MABABYCPIM) October 27, 2018

The incident had taken place days after the swami had supported the Supreme Court decision allowing the entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple and locked horns with the Sangh Parivar in media debates on the issue. Besides, on the day of the ashram attack, senior BJP leader and then national president Amit Shah was slated to inaugurate the party district office in Kannur. The issue had then sparked a blame game between the BJP and the CPI(M).

Prasanth, who lives near the ashram, told the media on Thursday that his brother Prakash had told him that he and a few friends were behind the attack. “Last year, the police had taken a friend of Prakash into custody in connection with the probe. My brother was nervous after the incident. He looked worried. One day, he told me that he along with a few had attacked the ashram, but never told me about the motive,” he said.

Prasanth said he had scolded his brother after hearing about the incident. Prakash died by suicide at his house on January 3. “After my brother died, nobody turned up to help us. His friends also stayed away from us. He had been active in RSS but we did not get any help from anywhere,” Prasanth said.

Reacting to the development, Swami Sandeepananda Giri said he knew the deceased Prakash, who had come to the ashram many times. “I am happy that the mystery behind the attack is being solved. Let the police also probe Prakash’s suicide,” he said.