Sunday, August 21, 2022

RSS ideologue’s foundation launches pension for families of political violence victims in Kerala

This is the first time in the country that such a pension scheme has been introduced for the families which had lost their breadwinners in political violence, sources claimed.

RSS ideologue Dr R Balashankar (Image: Facebook)

Delhi-based Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation, founded by RSS ideologue Dr R Balashankar, has announced a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 for families of the victims of political violence in Kerala.

“In the first phase, we have selected 51 families for the pension, which would be given starting from October,” said Balashankar, who is the chairman and managing trustee of the foundation.

He said the foundation had invited applications from the families of the victims and the scheme was open for all irrespective of politics and religion in Kerala.

“We wanted the most deserving families to apply and we got around 1,000 applications. Most of these applications were from Sangh Parivar families and a major chunk of the beneficiaries hail from Kannur district,” said Balashankar, who is also the national convener of BJP’s intellectual cell. Notably, Kannur had witnessed recurring incidents of killings involving the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar.

Balashankar said the pension scheme was launched as part of creating public awareness against political violence in Kerala. He added that the violence “is sponsored by various parties”.

Of the 51 selected for the pension, 18 are victims of the Emergency as many of them have been unable to bear their treatment expenses for want of money. “Many more applicants are deserving even after eliminating the families which are getting some sort of assistance from one or other political party. We had very few applications from CPI(M) and Congress families which seem to take care of the families of victims,” Balashankar said.

“We want to eradicate such brutal and outdated political malice from the soil of Kerala forever. The pension scheme was also launched as a social awareness campaign,” he said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 10:42:01 pm
