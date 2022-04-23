RSS leader accused of killing CPI(M) worker held from near CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s house in Kannur

A local RSS leader, who was wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a CPI (M) worker, was arrested from a hide-out near Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home village Pinarayi in Kannur on Friday.

Parakkandi Nijildas, 38, an alleged accused in the murder of a CPI (M) worker in Kannur early this year, was held from a house near the Chief Minister’s residence. The police said the house, where the RSS worker took shelter, allegedly belongs to a CPI (M) sympathiser identified as Prasanth, who lives abroad. Prasanth’s wife, P M Reshma, a school teacher, was arrested on charges of harbouring Nijildas at her house, which has been vacant, they added.

Both were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Hours after Nijildas was arrested by the local police, unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at the house, where he had allegedly stayed for the last week. The police said Nijildas is one of the accused in connection with the murder of CPI(M) functionary Punnol Haridas, who was hacked to death allegedly by Sangh Parivar workers on February 14 this year. He had been absconding since then.

After finding out that Nijildas was in touch with his family using a mobile phone, the police tracked him down at Pinarayi village, meters away from the Chief Minister’s residence which is always under high security cover.

The cops said that the arrested RSS worker had been staying there since April 17. Reshma, a teacher at Amrita Vidyalayam, is a friend of Nijildas and she allegedly supplied food and provisions to him.

CPI (M) Pinarayi branch secretary Kakkoth Rajan said that nobody would dare to lodge a person involved in a murder case at a house in the vicinity of the CM’s residence. “Normally, the RSS would not dare to do that. We don’t know why he chose this area as his hide-out,” he added.

However, CPI (M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan told reporters on Saturday that the party has no links with Prasanth, whose house was used by the RSS worker. “He (Prasanth) had adopted the stand followed by the RSS on many issues and had actively taken part in agitations organised by them against Covid-restrictions last year. Such a person cannot be called a CPI (M) sympathiser,” he added.