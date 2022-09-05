scorecardresearch
Rise in religious extremist groups’ ‘attempts to trap’ Christian girls in love entanglements, claims Pastoral letter

The letter, however, did not specify any particular extremist groups

this a religious awareness centre has been set up under the Thalassery Archdiocese, the letter has said

A pastoral letter of the Thalassery archdiocese of Roman Catholic Church has claimed that there is an increase in the alleged attempts by religious extremist organizations to trap girls of Christian families in love entanglements.

The pastoral letter, issued by Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, was read in the churches of the Thalassery archdiocese on Sunday, church sources said.

The letter said that sorrows of parents whose children are allegedly “caught in the bait of religious extremists” can be taken up in the prayers during the fasting period. It also said that there is a need for creating awareness to prevent children from falling into such traps.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:50:45 pm
