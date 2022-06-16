scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Gradual rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala; fresh infections cross 3,000 mark

Eight deaths were also reported on Wednesday, bringing the total casualties in the state due to the pandemic to 69,853 till June 15.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
June 16, 2022 4:57:14 pm
Kerala, Covid 19, Kerala covid cases, Kerala rise in cases, covid in Kerala, India News, Indian Express NewsA woman is tested for Covid 19 in Kerala. (File photo)

Kerala is seeing a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases with 3,419 fresh infections reported on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 18,345 and the caseload to 65,89,307 till June 15.

On Tuesday, according to data provided on the Government of Kerala dashboard, the number of fresh cases was 3,488, the highest in the state in the last 2-3 months.

In view of the increase in the Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the health department has announced that there will be a special 6-day long vaccination drive starting from Thursday, June 16, for administering precaution doses of the vaccine to those requiring it.

Explained |Explained: Can Omicron subvariants give you Covid more than once?

It has advised that no one should skip the precautionary dose believing that they are immune as they have taken two doses of vaccine.

The department, in a release, has further said that directions have been issued to provide the precautionary dose at home to all those above 60 years of age who are in palliative care, bed-ridden or living in old age homes.

Since there is a gradual increase in COVID cases in the state, everyone is required to wear masks, it has said.

Explained |What the WHO says on Covid-19’s origins, how to prepare for next pandemic

It has also said that analysis of the weekly Covid-19 infection numbers indicated that the highest number of cases were in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts and directed all districts to be vigilant and carry out inspections regularly to curb spread of the virus.

The department has said that the fresh infections are of the Omicron variant which spreads very rapidly and therefore, everyone must strictly adhere to the COVID guidelines to avoid being infected.

Those displaying symptoms should get tested immediately, it added.

