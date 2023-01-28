Refund motor vehicle tax paid by ‘mentally challenged’ persons from 1998 to 2022: Kerala HC to govt

The Kerala High Court in a recent verdict said “mentally challenged” persons, who purchased a motor car in their name during the period from 1998 to 2022 for their own use, are entitled to get motor vehicle tax exemption.

The court directed the government to refund the tax paid by such persons if any such applications seeking tax exemption are filed.

The bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan issued the order on January 25 on a petition moved by an 18-year-old “mentally-challenged” person through his mother. The teenager had sought tax exemption for a car he bought, but it was denied by the motor vehicle department.

Hence, he moved the high court, stating that the state government had issued an order in 1998 making physically-handicapped persons entitled to tax exemption. But the explanation of “physically handicapped persons” in the government order was confined to the blind, the deaf, and the orthopaedically handicapped.

As per the 1998 order, payment of motor vehicle tax is exempted for three-wheelers, invalid carriages, motorcycles, and motor cars which are owned by physically handicapped persons for their own use whether driven by the handicapped persons themselves or by others for the transport of such handicapped persons subject to the production of a certificate from the medical officer.

As per an order of April 26, 2022, the Government extended tax exemption to persons with autism or cerebral palsy or multiple disabilities, or mental retardation. But the tax exemption is available only to persons who have purchased motor cars from March 2022 onwards. The aggrieved petitioner was not entitled to the extended benefit as he purchased the motor car before the government order.

Admitting the petition, the high court said all “mentally-challenged” persons who had purchased cars for their own use during the period from April 1998 to March 2022 are entitled to tax exemption, and those who had paid it can seek a refund of the tax.

The judge said the contention of the government that simply because a “mentally retarded” person cannot own the responsibilities and questions relating to insurance coverage and third-party claims, the tax exemption cannot be enlarged to them, is not justified.

“The plight of the parents of the differently abled person is to be considered at this point of time. Some of the parents may have to take their children to school or other places. Under such a situation, a vehicle may be a dream to them. The suffering and insult suffered by some of the parents cannot be ignored. This is a country in which every citizen has some disability. There is no difference between a normal man and an abnormal man. Even a normal man has some disabilities. Likewise, an abnormal man has abilities too. We should recognise those abilities,’’ said the judge.