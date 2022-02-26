‘Really caught off-guard… our supply won’t last for another day’

With heavy snowfall since Friday morning adding to the heavy shelling by Russians, the situation in Kharkiv is growing grimmer, say hundreds of Indian students who have sought asylum in underground metro stations and coaches, as well as bunkers in hostels.

“We have no option but to stay in bunkers due to the shelling. We can hear the blasts; our buildings shiver and columns of thick smoke can be seen,” Aiswarya Dileepkumar, a student from India, said.

“We are now suddenly faced with a dip in temperature and heavy snowfall,” she said. “Since Thursday morning, the temperature has gone down to minus 3. We are worried about staying in bunkers in such weather.”

Aiswarya said they have got messages about the evacuation mission, but no one wants to take the risk: “Our consultant has told us that if shelling ceases, they are ready to take all students to the border with Poland. But due to heavy shelling, the agency is not ready to take that risk.”

Another student, Suhara, said it is difficult to spend long hours in a bunker. “It feels suffocating; we have to rush back to our rooms when heavy shelling subsides. We were really caught off-guard yesterday (when the Russian invasion began) and our supply will not last for another day. The shelling and snowfall have made the situation worse,’’ Suhara said.

The situation is worse for hundreds who have sought cover from shelling in underground trains and metro stations of Kharkiv. Since Thursday, said Hyshana, another student, many like her have taken shelter in underground metro. “Our hostels do not have bunker facilities, so many people are in coaches and underground stations,” she said. “Local residents have also sought refuge in metros.”

She said stations and coaches are crammed with people. “There is only space to curl up in these premises. Students are stranded at various stations — in some, they cannot even make calls, as cellphones have gone into airplane mode. Our rooms are at walkable distance, but when heavy shelling is on, how do we go?”