Rahul Gandhi visits vandalised Wayanad office, says act unfortunate but he isn’t angry

After visiting his MP office in Kerala’s Wayanad, which was vandalised by CPI(M)’s student wing SFI last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the incident was unfortunate but he does not have any hostility or anger over it.

Rahul, who reached Wayanad Friday for a three-day tour in the constituency, visited the vandalised office at Kalpetta, headquarters of Wayanad district. “This is my office. But before being my office, this is the office of the people of Wayanad. It is quite unfortunate that the office has been attacked. Violence will never resolve problems. It is not good that they have acted in an irresponsible manner. I don’t have any anger or hostility towards them. They are kids and they don’t understand the consequences of their act,” he said without referring to either SFI or CPI(M).

Referring to Friday’s Supreme Court observation that Nupur Sharma, who was suspended as BJP spokesperson over her controversial comments on the Prophet, Rahul said the atmosphere in the country has been created by the ruling dispensation. “It is not the person who made the comment, it is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is BJP and RSS that have created this environment in the country.” The court said Sharma “is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”, while referring to the Udaipur beheading incident.

Rahul said this environment of anger and hatred in the country is an anti-national act. “It is against the interest of India, against the interest of the people and is completely wrong,” he said.

Rahul added that as Congress party, “we build bridges between people, we build bridges between communities, and we bring people together. We don’t believe in solving problems through hatred,” he said.

Rahul reached Kerala a day after the ruling CPI(M)’s state headquarters was targeted. An unidentified person had hurled an explosive at CPI(M)’s state office at AKG Centre late on Thursday night. CPI(M) had blamed Congress for the attack, an allegation denied by the latter.