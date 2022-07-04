scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Rahul Gandhi office vandalism: Kerala CM Vijayan hints at Congress role in damaging Mahatma Gandhi’s photo

After the CPI(M) student wing SFI vandalised Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad on June 24, a controversy had erupted over who had pulled down Mahatma Gandhi's photo from the wall of the office.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: July 4, 2022 1:06:59 pm
After the CPI(M) student wing SFI vandalised Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad on June 24, a controversy had erupted over who had pulled down Mahatma Gandhi's photo from the wall of the office. (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state Assembly Monday that the police are probing the damage to Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph during the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad last month.

The chief minister was replying to a submission moved by CPI(M) legislator V Joy in this regard.

After the CPI(M) student wing SFI vandalised Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad on June 24, a controversy had erupted over who had pulled down Mahatma Gandhi’s photo from the wall of the office. While the CPI(M) had blamed Congressmen, who entered the office after the mayhem, saying they had deliberately thrown it on the ground, Congress leadership had evaded queries over it.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, during his visit to Wayanad, had even refused to entertain questions on the allegation that Congressmen were behind damaging Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph.

Referring to the incident, Vijayan told the Assembly that the police had removed all SFI men who had stormed into the office of the Congress MP around 3.54 pm on June 24. When a police photographer took shots of the crime scene, Mahatma Gandhi’s photo was found intact, added Vijayan.

The Kerala chief minister said that after SFI workers were removed from Rahul Gandhi’s office, Congress activists had gone inside the office. Later in the evening, when the police photographer took shots of the crime scene again, the photograph of Gandhiji was found lying on the floor in a damaged condition, he said. The photographer had given a statement in this regard, added the chief minister.

On June 24, more than 100 SFI workers marched to Rahul Gandhi’s office at Kalpetta, the headquarters of the Wayanad district. They were demanding that the Congress MP should intervene to allay the anxiety of people in his constituency after the recent Supreme Court directive that made it mandatory for every protected forest tract and wildlife sanctuary to have an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one kilometre from its boundaries.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

A large tract of Wayanad district would fall within that zone if such a buffer zone is implemented.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement