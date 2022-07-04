Rahul Gandhi office vandalism: Kerala CM Vijayan hints at Congress role in damaging Mahatma Gandhi’s photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state Assembly Monday that the police are probing the damage to Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph during the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad last month.

The chief minister was replying to a submission moved by CPI(M) legislator V Joy in this regard.

After the CPI(M) student wing SFI vandalised Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad on June 24, a controversy had erupted over who had pulled down Mahatma Gandhi’s photo from the wall of the office. While the CPI(M) had blamed Congressmen, who entered the office after the mayhem, saying they had deliberately thrown it on the ground, Congress leadership had evaded queries over it.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad vandalised. Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that “the goons held the flags of SFI” as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office and vandalised it. pic.twitter.com/GoCBdeHAwy — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, during his visit to Wayanad, had even refused to entertain questions on the allegation that Congressmen were behind damaging Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph.

Referring to the incident, Vijayan told the Assembly that the police had removed all SFI men who had stormed into the office of the Congress MP around 3.54 pm on June 24. When a police photographer took shots of the crime scene, Mahatma Gandhi’s photo was found intact, added Vijayan.

The Kerala chief minister said that after SFI workers were removed from Rahul Gandhi’s office, Congress activists had gone inside the office. Later in the evening, when the police photographer took shots of the crime scene again, the photograph of Gandhiji was found lying on the floor in a damaged condition, he said. The photographer had given a statement in this regard, added the chief minister.

On June 24, more than 100 SFI workers marched to Rahul Gandhi’s office at Kalpetta, the headquarters of the Wayanad district. They were demanding that the Congress MP should intervene to allay the anxiety of people in his constituency after the recent Supreme Court directive that made it mandatory for every protected forest tract and wildlife sanctuary to have an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of one kilometre from its boundaries.

A large tract of Wayanad district would fall within that zone if such a buffer zone is implemented.