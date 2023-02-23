Racket swindling Kerala CM’s distress relief fund unearthed, Pinarayi Vijayan vows action

A day after Kerala’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau unearthed an organised racket that had syphoned off large amounts from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vowed stringent action.

“The government is determined that no wrong tendencies can creep into the CMDRF. So Vigilance was asked to do a comprehensive inquiry. The CMDRF is meant for helping the poor, particularly for their treatment. Stringent action would be taken against those ineligible people who made pecuniary gains and those officials who helped the racket,’’ he said Thursday.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan wanted a special investigation team to inquire into the racket. “The VACB finding shows that assistance was granted to ineligible people without any verification of the documents. It is the responsibility of the chief minister’s office to examine the applications and sanction funds from the CMDRF. Two years back, CPM men were involved in pocketing the aid to flood victims. Many people close to the CPM are also involved in the CMDRF fund racket,’’ he said.

On Wednesday the VACB raided various district collectorates to look into the anomalies in allotting financial assistance from the CMDRF. It was found that in some district collectorates, agents had influenced officials handling relief applications. The agents produced fake medical and income certificates along with the applications for financial assistance. In some cases, agents were making people apply for the CMDRF aid. The agents would take away a share of the sum once it was credited into the accounts of the applicants.

The VACB found that in Anchuthengu panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district, CMDRF assistance had been sanctioned on 16 applications, all of which had the mobile number of a single agent. Besides, incorrect medical certificates were found with the applications cleared for CMDRF aid.

A doctor in Kollam district was found to have issued 1,500 medical certificates while another doctor issued 13 such certificates. In another case, a doctor issued 11 fake medical certificates within two days.

The CPM-led government had asked the public to contribute to the CMDRF after the 2019 floods. When there was a social media campaign against the CMDRF, Vijayan said, “The CMDRF is transparent and anyone can examine it. The money collected goes to people deserving of help and relief. The CMDRF is audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General and accounts are presented in the Assembly. The details of the money we spent on different aspects of flood relief are public on the website. The money collected for flood relief is spent only for that purpose.”

However, a CPM local committee member in Ernakulam district, M M Anwar, was booked in 2020 for allegedly pocketing flood aid of Rs 10.54 lakh with the help of a revenue department official.