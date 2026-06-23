Recently married Kerala engineer among 12 Indians killed in Qatar gas plant blast

He was identified as Kariyullathil Arjun, who was a native of Thuneri panchayat in Kozhikode district. Arjun, an engineering graduate, had been in Qatar for the last two and a half years. “His marriage was solemnised eight months ago, when he came for a short leave. We are in touch with the Indian embassy and social workers in Qatar for repatriating the body,” said a family member.
Arjun is survived by his wife, Athulya; father, Babu, who is a tailor; and mother, Seena. His sister, Vismaya, is a student in Bengaluru. “We do not have any details about the incident that claimed his life,” the family member said.
Officials at the Kerala government’s department for non-resident Keralites, NORKA ROOTS, said they are in touch with the Indian embassy in Qatar to get further details. “At present, we only know of one death of a person from Kerala. We are yet to get further official details from the embassy,” said a spokesperson for NORKA ROOTS.
‘Technical malfunction’
Referring to the incident, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said it was caused by a “technical malfunction” during operations. A total of 13 people died, 12 of whom were Indians. “Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed awayin the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” the Indian embassy in Doha said in a post on X on Monday.
“Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment. Our embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest,” it said.
The Indian community is the largest expatriate group in Qatar, with over 830,000 Indian nationals residing and working across various industries. Ras Laffan is Qatar’s central natural gas hub, employing thousands of engineers, technicians and manual labourers, many of whom are Indians.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More