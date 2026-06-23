Recently married Kerala engineer among 12 Indians killed in Qatar gas plant blast

Referring to the incident, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said it was caused by a “technical malfunction” during operations. A total of 13 people died, 12 of whom were Indians. (X/@RT_com)

A 30-year-old man from Kerala was among the 13 people killed in an explosion at a gas processing facility in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

He was identified as Kariyullathil Arjun, who was a native of Thuneri panchayat in Kozhikode district. Arjun, an engineering graduate, had been in Qatar for the last two and a half years. “His marriage was solemnised eight months ago, when he came for a short leave. We are in touch with the Indian embassy and social workers in Qatar for repatriating the body,” said a family member.

Arjun is survived by his wife, Athulya; father, Babu, who is a tailor; and mother, Seena. His sister, Vismaya, is a student in Bengaluru. “We do not have any details about the incident that claimed his life,” the family member said.