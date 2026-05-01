‘Public funds used for publicity’: Suspended IAS officer lashes out at Kerala govt

A day after being suspended for criticising the LDF government, senior IAS officer Dr B Ashok on Thursday mounted a scathing attack on the dispensation.

The 1998-batch officer is VC of Kerala Agricultural University and principal secretary in the Sainik Welfare Department. In recent weeks, Ashok, who has had several run-ins with the CPI(M) government, went to the media with his criticism. This came just ahead of the poll season.

Unfazed by his suspension, Ashok told the media: “This is the suspension order of a government which was dismissed by the people on April 9. The order will remain on the table. I am not going to challenge the suspension in the central administrative tribunal”.