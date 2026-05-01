‘Public funds used for publicity’: Suspended IAS officer lashes out at Kerala govt

B Ashok launches sharp attack on LDF government, alleging a bureaucratic ‘caucus’ led by KIIFB CEO K M Abraham; says he won’t challenge the order

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: May 1, 2026 06:08 AM IST
Suspended IAS officer lashes out at Kerala govt, LDF government, Kerala Agricultural University, IAS officer Dr B Ashok, Kerala government, CPI(M) government, Indian express news, current affairsKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
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A day after being suspended for criticising the LDF government, senior IAS officer Dr B Ashok on Thursday mounted a scathing attack on the dispensation.

The 1998-batch officer is VC of Kerala Agricultural University and principal secretary in the Sainik Welfare Department. In recent weeks, Ashok, who has had several run-ins with the CPI(M) government, went to the media with his criticism. This came just ahead of the poll season.

Unfazed by his suspension, Ashok told the media: “This is the suspension order of a government which was dismissed by the people on April 9. The order will remain on the table. I am not going to challenge the suspension in the central administrative tribunal”.

Targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s principal chief secretary Dr K M Abraham, a former state chief secretary, Ashok said, “Kerala IAS used to work in a most impartial way. But I’m sorry to say that a caucus of bureaucrats under the leadership of the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (Abraham) has been operating for the last six months to ensure a third regime of the present government

 

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

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