Protests in Kerala as woman kills self over ‘police inaction’

Protests are erupting in Kerala over the alleged dowry death of a 21-year-old law student in Ernakulam district after police reportedly failed to act upon her complaint even as the State Women’s Commission said on Thursday there were many complaints against the former station house officer who has now been relieved from service following charges of misconduct.

The commission has also sought a report from the police department in this connection. P Satheedevi, chairperson of the Women’s Commission, told the media in Kozhikode that the manner in which the officer handled complaints has given rise to many complaints.

Mofiya Parveen allegedly died by suicide at her residence on Monday, hours after she returned from a local police station where an officer allegedly insulted her instead of acting upon her complaint against husband Muhammed Suhail, and her parents-in-law.

Parveen left a suicide note blaming her in-laws as well as the local station house officer C L Sudheer. The victim had moved a harassment complaint against her husband and his family 25 days before her suicide, but the police registered the case only a day after her death.

“On Monday, when we were called to the police station, Suhail insulted my daughter in front of the police inspector. She could not tolerate the humiliation and slapped him. At that, the police inspector called my daughter a lunatic. His reaction broke my daughter, who told me later that she did not expect justice from police which called her as a lunatic,” Dilshad alleged.

Police on Thursday arrested Suhail and his parents on charges of dowry death (IPC 304-B) and related charges of abetting the suicide.

Provoked by the government failure to take action against the police inspector, who was transferred to state police headquarters in the wake of the furore, Congress demanded that the officer be booked for abetting suicide.

Hundreds of Congress workers marched to the Ernakulam rural SP office demanding action against the officer.

Students of Al Azhar Law College, Thodupuzha, where Parveen studied, joined the protest. Scores of students were taken into custody, but were released after police action was flayed. Congress is also organising a women’s night-walk on Thursday night at various centres in the state, highlighting the police failure to act upon women’s complaints.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the incident showed that the government is shielding criminal elements in the police who are close to the CPI(M). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is supporting the officer and it sends out a wrong message to society, he alleged.

Parveen and Suhail became friends on social media and got married in April this year. Her father Dilshad said Suhail was unemployed, but used to harass Parveen for money. The youth demanded Rs 40 lakh, claiming to invest in film production, which Dilshad could not provide. Parveen, in her suicide note also reportedly regretted having married Suhail.