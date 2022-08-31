PM Modi to inaugurate Petta-SN Junction stretch of Kochi Metro tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday will inaugurate the Petta-SN Junction Metro line in Kerala’s Kochi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan are expected to be a part of the event.

Here is all you need to know about the event:

The Kochi Metro posted on its Facebook that PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stone for Phase II of the Kochi Metro extension project.

The inauguration is set to begin at 6 pm and will be live streamed on the Kochi Metro official Facebook page.

The stations will be opened to the public from Thursday.

The distance between Petta and SN Junction is 1.8 km. The extension project is a part of Kochi Metro Phase 1A of the elevated urban rail network.

In 2020, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a 1.33 km-long section of the Kochi Metro between Thykoodam and Petta, wrapping up Phase 1 of the operation of the project.

The metro project was started in association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with Kochi Metro as a consulting agency. Subsequent phases, including the extension from Petta till Thrippunithura, and the proposed corridor from JLN Station to Infopark via Kakkanad, of construction and operationalisation will be helmed by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the parent company running the Metro service.

Just like the other stations of the Kochi Metro, the design of the Petta station is also linked to the culture, history, and ethos of Kerala. The station’s interior designs are dedicated to the fishermen community, which played a laudable role during the 2018 and 2019 floods.