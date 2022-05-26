President Kovind calls for better women’s participation in politics, change of mindset

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday called for better participation of women in politics in the country even as he praised Kerala for helping them progress in several fields, including health.

Inaugurating the two-day National Women Legislators’ Conference, hosted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, President Kovind said, “There should be far more of you contesting and winning the elections. But this sad state of affairs is a worldwide phenomenon. India has had at least one woman prime minister, and there has been one woman too among my illustrious predecessors in Rashtrapati Bhavan when several nations are yet to have their first female head of state or government”.

He said, “The challenge before us is to change the mindset – a task that is never easy. It takes immense patience and time. We can certainly take solace in the fact that the freedom movement laid a solid foundation for gender equality in India, that we had a great beginning and that we have already come a long way.”

The President said that women are shattering the glass ceiling in one domain after another as he noted their enhanced role in the country’s armed forces. Their numbers are rising in the traditional male bastions of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Management, he added. There must have been more women than men among the Corona Warriors who guarded the nation during the Covid-19 crisis, the President also said.

“Such achievements should have been natural for women who constitute about half of the population. That, unfortunately, has not been the case. We have to admit that they have suffered from deep-rooted social prejudices. Their proportion in the workforce is nowhere near their potential,” he said.

President Kovind said that the mindset is changing, and gender sensitivity – including towards the third gender and other gender identities – is advancing rapidly. The government is also doing its best to impart momentum to this trend with focused initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

He said that over the decades, Kerala too has been a shining example, removing obstacles in the path of women’s progress. This is the land that gave India the first woman judge in the Supreme Court, Justice M. Fathima Beevi, he pointed out.

Thanks to a higher degree of sensitivity among the population, he said the state has charted new paths in helping women achieve their potential in the spheres of health, education, and employment. He said that Kerala has always contributed more than its fair share when it comes to healthcare personnel, and women of the state have set an example of selfless care even at great personal risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan were also present at the conference, which began on Thursday.