PM’s photo on vaccine certificate: Kerala HC junks plea, imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioner

Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on litigant Peter Myaliparambil, the bench of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said it is a frivolous petition filed with ulterior motives, and a fit case to be dismissed with a heavy cost. “I have a strong doubt that there is a political agenda also to the petitioner,” said the judge.

The petitioner had argued that carrying the photograph of the Prime Minister in the vaccination certificate is an intrusion of his privacy.

In his verdict, the judge said, “It is the duty of the citizens to respect the Prime Minister of India, and of course, they can differ on the policies of the Government and even the political stand of the Prime Minister. They can address the citizens saying that what the Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is doing is not for the welfare of the citizens. But the citizens need not be ashamed to carry a vaccination certificate with the photograph of the Prime Minister with a morale-boosting message, especially in this pandemic situation. There is no infringement of a fundamental right or any other right like compelled viewing, etc in such a situation as alleged by the petitioner.’’

“Thousands of convicted persons in criminal cases are in jail in our country waiting to hear their appeals. Thousands of people are waiting for a result in their matrimonial disputes. Thousands of people are waiting for the result of their property disputes. In such a situation, this Court has to consider those litigations as early as possible and this Court is doing that every day. In such a situation, when frivolous petitions are filed, that should be dismissed with a heavy cost,’’ the judge added.

Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI).S.Manu, who appeared for the Union Government, submitted that the photograph in the vaccination certificate comes with a message and there is nothing wrong in addressing the nation through a vaccination certificate.

Coming down heavily on the petitioner, the court said the petitioner should study the respect to be given to the Prime Minister and others by watching at least the parliamentary proceedings, which are available live on National TV. “The Opposition leaders will object to the policies of the Government with vehemence. But they will address the Prime Minister as the ‘Hon’ble Prime Minister’,” the court said.

Asking the petitioner to study the history of Indian democracy, the judge recalled that when Jawaharlal Nehru came into power in the first General election in India with a massive majority., the second-largest party after the Indian National Congress was the Communist Party of India with 16 members, “which of course is not enough for getting the post of Opposition leader.’’

“Even then, Nehru accepted the leader of the Communist Party of India as the Opposition leader and used to hear him patiently in Parliament. A.K.Gopalan, who is popularly known as AKG, in one of his parliamentary speeches, said that ‘My English may be broken, but the cause I represent never’ and a scholar like Nehru used to hear such speech from him patiently. ……. Mutual respect is part of democracy. If that is not there, that will be the black day of democracy,’’ the court said.

Last week, while hearing the public interest petition moved by Myaliparambil, the high court had asked the petitioner: “why are you ashamed of your PM? Everyone has different political opinions, but he (Modi) is still our Prime Minister.’’

Stating that the petitioner is wasting the time of the court, the judge had said 100 crore people don’t seem to have an issue. “So why do you? I am just trying to understand,” the court had said.