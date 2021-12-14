Why are you ashamed of PM’s photo on vaccination certificate, Kerala HC asks petitioner

The plaintiff had sought from the Union government a vaccination certificate without a photograph of the Prime Minister, but did not get any response. (cowin.gov.in)

Examining a plea challenging the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, the Kerala High Court on Monday asked the petitioner “why are you ashamed of your PM? Everyone has different political opinions, but he (Modi) is still our prime minister.’’

The bench of P V Kunhikrishnan was hearing a petition moved by Peter Myaliparampil. The petitioner had argued that he paid for two doses of vaccine and therefore, the certificate was his private space. The plaintiff had moved the Union Government seeking a vaccination certificate without Modi’s photograph, but he did not get any response.

Stating that the petitioner is wasting the time of the court, the judge said 100 crore people don’t seem to have an issue. “So why do you? I am just trying to understand,” the judge said.

The central government opposed the plea saying it was a “publicity” interest litigation. The court said it will examine whether the plea has any merits and if not, it will dispose of the matter.

