PM-Kisan in Kerala: Over 30,000 ineligible beneficiaries detected

As many as 30,416 people in Kerala, including 21,018 income-tax payers, got assistance from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi despite being ineligible for the central government initiative under which farmers get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support, government data showed.

According to the data, Rs 31 crore has to be recovered from these ineligible beneficiaries who were identified by central and state government agencies by combing the income-tax database. So far, only Rs 4.90 crore has been recovered.

In Kerala, 37.2 lakh beneficiaries have registered for the PM-Kisan assistance. During the last three years, Rs 5,600 crore have been directly transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

“The weeding out of ineligible cases is a continuous process and so far 30,416 have been identified as ineligible. All field level officers are instructed to issue notice to the ineligible beneficiaries for refunding the availed benefit,” sources in state agriculture department said. They said the Centre has been insisting that any fund provided to ineligible beneficiaries should be recovered in full and refunded to PM-Kisan. “The department of financial services under the Union Ministry of Finance has, early this month, directed Kerala to speed up the recovery of the refund.”