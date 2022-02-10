Pinarayi Vijayan slams Yogi Adityanath for ‘UP will become like Kerala’ tweet

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan Thursday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his caution to the voters that Uttar Pradesh will “become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal if they make a mistake”.

Ahead of the first phase of the Assembly polls in UP, Adityanath posted a video on his Twitter handle and said, “I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal,” the chief minister warned.

Vijayan tweeted, “If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That is what people of UP would want.”

Opposition leader and senior Congress legislator V D Satheesan also took to Twitter to take on Adityanath. Satheesan tweeted, “dear UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony. Inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians.”