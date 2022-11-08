scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Kerala CM seeks PM intervention for release of sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea

Twenty-six sailors, including 16 Indians, were held hostage. Three of them are from Kerala. The vessel has been held unlawfully since 14 August.

PM Narendra Modi with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the release of 16 Indian seafarers held hostages in Equatorial Guinea, a country in central Africa.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Vijayan said a Norwegian vessel was stopped by a Guinea naval ship in international waters on 12 August.

Vijayan, in his letter, pointed out that the crew of the ship did not engage in any unlawful activities and their shipping agent was ready to pay the fine to facilitate the release of the seafarers. The shipping firm paid the fine on September 28, but the ship and its crew are still under detention.

The sailors are concerned about the “unforeseen delay” in their release, the CM said, adding that any further delay would make their life unsafe.

Meanwhile, Vijith V Nair, one of the seafarers detained in Guinea, said all the detained persons were lodged in a room guarded by armed men. In a video released to the media, Nair, a native of Kollam in Kerala, pleaded for Union government intervention. “We were all taken from the ship and lodged in a room which is locked from outside. Armed men are standing guard outside,’’ he said in the video message.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 02:57:16 pm
