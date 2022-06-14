Two Youth Congress workers arrested for protesting against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in flight

Two Youth Congress (YC) workers who raised slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram aircraft on Monday have been arrested on charges of attempted murder, the police said.

The arrested men have been identified as Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar, both district-level YC leaders in Kannur, who travelled in the flight in which the chief minister was returning to the state capital. Sunith Narayanan, another YC worker, has also been named in the FIR, but he has gone into hiding.

Hours after the incident, Congress offices, including its state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, were attacked, allegedly by CPI(M) and DYFI workers. A dozen Congress offices in Kannur, the hometown of the party’s state chief K Sudhakaran, were attacked on Monday night. A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged in Kannur’s Payyannur and crude bombs were hurled at the Congress office in Kozhikode.

In the wake of the developments, the Congress is observing a black day on Tuesday. Senior party leader and MP K Muraleedharan said the party would not remain silent on the CPI(M) attack. “Congress would react to the CPI(M) attack. We would protect our workers. A case should be registered against Jayarajan who had attacked the Youth Congress workers,” he said.

The arrested accused were booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, section 22 () of the Aircraft (Investigation of accidents and incidents) Rules, section 11A (penalty for flying so as to cause danger) of the Aircraft Act and section 3(1) of the Civil Aviation Act.

The FIR said the accused conspired against Vijayan due to political animosity and as the flight landed, they approached the chief minister threatening to annihilate him. They also manhandled his personal security guard and prevented the guard from discharging his duty, it said.

The Youth Congress leaders have filed a counter-complaint against CPI(M) central committee member and LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who had pushed them down. The protest was part of a Congress agitation demanding the resignation of Vijayan in the wake of the latest allegations raised against him by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.