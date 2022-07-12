CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticises ‘intention’ behind Jaishankar’s Kerala trip

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday took a dig at the visit of Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to the state and suggested that the former foreign secretary had been tasked with ensuring the BJP’s electoral victory in the region.

During his three-day visit, the Union minister reviewed the progress of the construction of a stretch of the national highway near Thiruvananthapuram. Referring to this, Vijayan said, “The busy external affairs minister, who has to worry about world affairs, has come to see the bypass at Kazhakkoottam. When a lot of things happen in the world, the intention behind the external affairs minister’s visit to the bypass can be understood. It is heard that the task of ensuring victory in Kazhakkoottam has been assigned to Jaishankar,” Vijayan said.

Responding to the chief minister’s remark, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “Why is he (Vijayan) getting agitated over the visit of the external affairs minister? The External Affairs Minister is not someone who lives abroad. Vijayan should correct his stand,” Muraleedharan said.

During his visit, Jaishankar interacted with beneficiaries of various central government initiatives in Thiruvananthapuram and met youths and prominent personalities in the city. On Tuesday, he visited BJP-ruled Kallikkad village panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram rural district.