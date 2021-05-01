Pinarayi pushes for double masking; more curbs planned in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged people to use double masking to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Reiterating that wearing two masks should become a habit for people when they are stepping out of their homes, Vijayan said: “Double masking does not mean use of two cloth masks. After wearing a surgical mask, a cloth mask should be used. Double masking and frequent hand hygiene would prevent the infection in a big way.”

He said film stars, cultural leaders, politicians and heads of religious bodies should make interventions to enlighten people about the significance of using masks.

More restrictions are planned for the state to combat the rising number of cases. “There is a plan to limit the functioning of the Central and the State Government offices for essential services only. Shops selling essential items would function and restaurants would be allowed only home delivery. However, freight movement would go smoothly. There would not be restrictions for migrant workers to engage in their work in their places of stay,’’ he said.

These curbs are likely to be implemented from May 4 to May 9.