PFI had cadre to gather info, make hit list: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a special court in Kochi that the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) had a “secrete wing of reporters to collect details of the leaders of other communities and prepare list of targets”.

The NIA made the revelation against the PFI in an affidavit submitted in the court, seeking extension of the judicial custody of 11 PFI leaders who had been arrested from Kerala in September last week as part of a nationwide swoop on its premises and functionaries. The NIA submitted that for conducting effective investigation, the agency requires more than 90 days to examine large volumes of digital data and other details collected during the probe and to take it to a logical conclusion.

The court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the arrested PFI leaders by another 90 days. It said the PFI had imparted training on subversive activities to its cadres in its offices.

Referring to the murders committed by PFI cadres in Kerala and outside, the NIA said: “Some of the victims did not have any association or any previous engagement with PFI. Victims were randomly selected by the leadership of PFI. They were studied, permission was given by PFI to attack and kill the victims brutally so as to send the message of terror in society.’’

The probe revealed suspicious transaction of funds used for unlawful activities and some of the PFI leaders and cadres had propagated the ideology of Islamic State (IS). A few had joined the proscribed organisation in Syria, while others had even travelled to Syria to join the IS, the NIA said.

Several documents, including digital evidence, have been collected. One of such documents contained a list of individuals whom the PFI had identified as possible targets. Analysis of mirror images of seized digital devices is also under progress. Preliminary analysis of the data showed material related to the proscribed IS and fund transaction by the accused for illegal activities, it said.