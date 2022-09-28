scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Congress, ally IUML in Kerala welcome ban on PFI; CPM tight-lipped

Reacting to the Centre’s ban on the PFI, CPI(M) state secretary and party central committee member M V Govindan Master said, “Let the national leadership of the party make clear its stand on the issue.”

Broken windshield of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus after some miscreants threw stones on it, during the 'hartal' called by Popular Front of India (PFI) in protest against the nationwide arrest of its leaders by National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 23, 2022. (PTI)

The ruling CPI(M) In Kerala on Wednesday appeared to remain tight-lipped in its response to the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), while the Opposition Congress and its ally the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) welcomed the Union government’s action.

Reacting to the development, CPI(M) state secretary and party central committee member M V Govindan Master said, “Let the national leadership of the party make clear its stand on the issue.”

On Monday, Govindan had stated that a ban was not a solution. “If communal organisations are to be banned, it is the RSS that should be banned first. The campaign that the CPI(M) has a nexus with the SDPI is baseless. The CPI(M) does not have the view that the PFI should be banned against the backdrop of the present crackdown. If it is banned, the outfit would resurface in other forms,” he had said. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political wing of the PFI.

The CPI(M) is treading cautiously as PFI supporters form a significant part of the vote bank in Muslim-dominated areas in Kerala. There have been allegations that the CPI(M) was backed by the SDPI in the last Assembly elections in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Meanwhile, Congress legislator and Opposition leader V D Satheesan welcomed the ban. “The Congress is against both minority fundamentalism and majority fundamentalism. We are against any organisation that spreads hatred. At the same time, it is not possible to restrain organisations such as the PFI through a mere ban,” he said. Senior IUML leader M K Muneer too welcomed the ban.

In Delhi, Senior Congress leader A K Antony echoed the view that a ban on the outfit is not a solution.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 12:11:04 pm
Next Story

After tweet on Rs 7,000 traffic fine goes viral, Telangana police say ‘officer concerned’ cleared all dues

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement