Congress, ally IUML in Kerala welcome ban on PFI; CPM tight-lipped

The ruling CPI(M) In Kerala on Wednesday appeared to remain tight-lipped in its response to the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), while the Opposition Congress and its ally the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) welcomed the Union government’s action.

Reacting to the development, CPI(M) state secretary and party central committee member M V Govindan Master said, “Let the national leadership of the party make clear its stand on the issue.”

On Monday, Govindan had stated that a ban was not a solution. “If communal organisations are to be banned, it is the RSS that should be banned first. The campaign that the CPI(M) has a nexus with the SDPI is baseless. The CPI(M) does not have the view that the PFI should be banned against the backdrop of the present crackdown. If it is banned, the outfit would resurface in other forms,” he had said. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political wing of the PFI.

The CPI(M) is treading cautiously as PFI supporters form a significant part of the vote bank in Muslim-dominated areas in Kerala. There have been allegations that the CPI(M) was backed by the SDPI in the last Assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator and Opposition leader V D Satheesan welcomed the ban. “The Congress is against both minority fundamentalism and majority fundamentalism. We are against any organisation that spreads hatred. At the same time, it is not possible to restrain organisations such as the PFI through a mere ban,” he said. Senior IUML leader M K Muneer too welcomed the ban.

In Delhi, Senior Congress leader A K Antony echoed the view that a ban on the outfit is not a solution.