PFI activists booked for giving kids ‘Babri’ badges at Kerala school

KERALA Police on Monday registered a case against Popular Front of India (PFI) activists on charges of making students of a school sport ‘I am Babri’ badges to mark the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas also lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over the incident reported from St George High School, Kattangal, in Pathanamthitta district. Kattangal panchayat is ruled by CPI(M) with the support of Social Democratic Party of India, PFI’s political wing.

District police said the case, based on the complaint of BJP Ranni Mandal president Suresh K Pillai, was registered under Section 341 (wrongful restrain), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (committing a criminal act with common intention) of IPC. A police official said, “At the school gate, ‘I am Babri’ badges were distributed among the students and they were forced to pin them on their chests… We have named one SDPI worker, Muneer Nazar, in the FIR and more people will be arraigned during investigation, if necessary,’’ said a police official.

Local CPI(M) leader and Kattangal panchayat president Binu Joseph said his party has not intervened as SDPI is a part of the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Krishnadas’s complaint to NCPCR said, “The students of the school mostly belong to Hindu and Christian communities. The badges have been used to create hatred among children. The commission should act on the issue…”

BJP state president K Surendran said the incident showed that Kerala is slowly becoming like Syria. “The police were initially reluctant to register a case because CPI(M) and SDPI are ruling the local governing body. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is backing extremists.”