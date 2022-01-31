Petition moved against Kerala ex-minister for contempt of Lokayukta

A petition was moved in the Kerala Lokayukta on Monday, seeking contempt procedure against CPI(M)-backed legislator K T Jaleel for attacking Justice Cyriac Joseph.

Jaleel quit as the higher education minister in the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government after the Lokayukta indicted him of nepotism in appointments in April 2021. Jaleel was found guilty of appointing a close relative as a general manager with the state minority development finance corporation at the time.

The office of Justice Joseph said on Monday that the lokayukta will not react to the allegations raised by Jaleel. “Lokayukta would stick to its judicial discipline and would not respond to these allegations. Over the years, maintaining that judicial discipline has been the practice of the Lokayuktas and Upalokayuktas,’’ his office said.

The petition, seeking to initiate contempt procedure against Jaleel, was filed by Rajeev Charachira — a member of the Indian Lawyers Congress, which is affiliated to the Congress party.

As per the Lokayukta Act, lokayuktas and the upa-lokayuktas have the same jurisdiction and authority with regard to contempt of itself as the high courts in the country. As per the procedure, the Lokayukta will serve a notice to the respondent and it can subsequently take action after hearing the parties in the case.

Jaleelon on Sunday posted a copy of a 2005 Kerala high court order, which had dismissed writ petitions seeking action against the then UDF minister P K Kunhalikutty in an alleged sex scandal. Justice Joseph was then among the judges on the HC bench that delivered the verdict.

The former minister then alleged that the judge “bargained” for a university vice-chancellor post to be given to his family member in return for “rescuing” a UDF leader.