68 people hospitalised after eating at restaurant in Kerala’s Ernakulam district

At least 68 people were admitted to various hospitals in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Tuesday after having food at an eatery in North Paravoor, police said.

They were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning and their condition is said to be stable.

A case has been registered against the owner of the restaurant and an investigation is on.

“The number of affected persons may go up,” a police official told PTI.

Local authorities have shut the restaurant following the incident, which comes days after the state government had launched a campaign against restaurants and eateries selling contaminated food.

State health minister Veena George informed that the licence of the restaurant has been cancelled. Action was taken based on a report submitted by the food safety commissioner.

The license of the Majlis Hotel in Paravur suspended after several people fell ill after having food at the eatery. Food Safety Commissioner was instructed to conduct an immediate inspection & submit a report. Action has been taken based on the report: Kerala Health Min (17.01) pic.twitter.com/Vlh42lKLgq — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the food safety department has conducted inspection at 189 restaurants across the state and the licence of two have been cancelled.

“Notices have been issued to 37 restaurants for lack of cleanliness,” the minister’s office said.

Recently, a nurse working at the Kottayam medical college died after consuming a dish from the eatery there.