What lies ahead for Pinarayi Vijayan as decks are cleared for FIR against him?

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will register an FIR on Monday against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law Muhammed Riyas and others in connection with the payoff scandal involving Veena’s IT firm.

A single bench of the High Court on Friday directed the VACB to register an FIR against Vijayan and others under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on a report the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted to the state police chief last month. The ED is also probing allegations that Veena’s firm, Exalogic Solutions, received illegal payments from Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) when the CPI(M) was in power.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday that the government would comply with the High Court directive. “VACB will register the FIR on Monday. We are not going to appeal against the HC verdict. It is the policy of the government to comply with the court order,” he said.

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On the government’s earlier decision to order a preliminary probe based on the ED report, Chennithala said it had adopted a principled stand in accordance with the law. However, the High Court had held that a preliminary probe was not mandatory before registering an FIR, he said.

Last month, the government ordered a preliminary inquiry after the ED submitted its report to the state police seeking registration of an FIR. Former CPI(M) worker K M Shajahan challenged the decision in court, prompting the directive against Vijayan and others.

CPI(M) leaders have indicated that the verdict will be challenged. Party central committee member and LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said: “There are courts above the High Court. The party will utilise the legal options against this dangerous trend. If the move is to target Vijayan, such attempts are not going to happen. We will use both legal and political options,” he said.

After the Congress government ordered a preliminary probe based on the ED report, the BJP alleged that the decision stemmed from an understanding between the CPI(M) and the Congress. It pointed out that an Income Tax Department report on CMRL had named Congress leaders among those who received payments from the company. An appeal against the single-bench order would have helped bjp strengthen its allegation.

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The ED submitted the report to the state police seeking registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, in accordance with Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The provision requires the ED to share relevant information or material with the concerned enforcement agency or government body when it believes provisions of another law are being contravened.

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Vijayan and others will face a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal misconduct by a public servant relating to illicit enrichment and disproportionate assets (DA).