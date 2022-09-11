scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Passenger falls unconscious in Dubai to Kochi flight, dies

Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes.

The 56-year-old was travelling from Dubai to Kochi when she fell unconscious. (Representative image)

A woman passenger had fallen unconscious on a flight from Dubai on Saturday and was later declared dead at a hospital here, police said on Sunday.

Police said Mini (56) was flying to Kochi from Dubai but fell unconscious during the flight.

“She was taken to a private hospital nearby after the flight landed but was declared dead,” police said.

Airport sources said she was under treatment for some ailments. Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:34:35 pm
