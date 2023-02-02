scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Parity index reveals farm distress in Kerala as cultivation costs rise

The average wage of skilled agriculture workers has increased consistently over the years in the state.

The wage rates of male and female unskilled labourers in Kerala are much higher than the national average as well as the minimum wage prescribed for the state, according to the report. (Representational image)
According to the Kerala Economic Review 2022, farmers in the state are distressed, as revealed by the parity index, which estimates farmers’ income and expenditure from their cultivation.

The report said the cost of cultivation had exceeded the revenue of the farmers from 2008-09 onwards. For 2021, the parity index was estimated at 55.58, which is lower than that of 2020 (56.50). The index increased to 57.20 in 2022 (till May).

“The index of price paid by the farmers was 16,063.42 and the index of prices received by the farmers was only 9,055.50 in 2020. The corresponding indices in 2021 were 16,705.42 and 9,274.58 respectively. This reveals that farmers in the state are distressed,’’ it said.

The report said the high costs of farm input and transportation and steep hikes in labourer’s wages were the major reasons for the situation. The average daily wage of skilled workers in the agriculture sector in the state has increased consistently over the years.

The state’s high levels of education, social environment, political views and the emergence of labour welfare boards have contributed to the higher wages. Trade unions are quite vigilant in monitoring the implementation of minimum wages.

The wage rates of male and female unskilled labourers in Kerala are much higher than the national average as well as the minimum wage prescribed for the state, according to the report.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 16:26 IST
