Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Operation to capture wild tusker PT-7 begins in Kerala’s Palakkad district

The elephant has been causing fear in Dhoni village and some neighbourhood areas, all surrounded by forests, for the past four years. A Rapid Response Team began its search for the elephant at around 4 am.

Odisha, ODRAF, Elephant stuck in river, Mahanadi river, hirakud dam, mahanadi, indian express, indian express news, current affairs, odisha newsVisuals of two tuskers and a female elephant walking on a road passing through Dhoni village have gone viral since Tuesday. (Representational)
Operation to capture wild tusker PT-7 begins in Kerala’s Palakkad district
An operation to catch a wild tusker, come to be known as Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7), began in Kerala’s Palakkad district Saturday morning. The elephant has been causing fear in Dhoni village and some neighbourhood areas, all surrounded by forests, for the past four years. A Rapid Response Team began its search for the elephant at around 4 am.

According to local media reports, the team led by veterinary officer Dr Arun Zacharia will tranquilize the tusker once it has been spotted. The tusker’s constant movement is reportedly causing hindrances to the operation. According to Malayala Manorama, the team has 76 forest guards. It has also brought three Kumki elephants for the mission.

A shelter is being readied for the elephant after it is caught.

Amid preparations for the mission, visuals of PT-7 along with two other elephants surfaced on social media earlier this week and went viral. The visuals showed the three elephants walking on a road passing through Dhoni village. The presence of the two other elephants is expected to pose an additional challenge to the team.

This is the second mission for Dr Zachariah’s team this month. In early January, they captured another elephant in Sulthan Bathery of Wayanad district. A rogue tusker code-named PM-2 was captured from the Kuppady forest and shifted to a kraal in Muthanga. Dr Zachariah was injured during the operation.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 13:39 IST
Know Your City: When a Pune-Bombay flight crashed in the hills in August 1979 killing all 45 on board

