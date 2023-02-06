Only 4% of Indian students abroad from Kerala, says Education Minister Bindu

Amid concerns that there is an exodus of students from Kerala, Higher Education Minister R Bindu told the Assembly on Monday that students from the state formed only 4 per cent of the Indians who went abroad for higher studies.

The minister was replying to a calling-attention motion moved by Indian Union Muslim League legislator Manjalamkuzhi Ali, who talked about “the necessity to take steps to make higher education sector more attractive and curb the effects on the economic, social and education sectors of the state due to brain drain caused by students’ reliance on foreign universities for higher education’’.

The higher education minister said as per the data presented in Parliament, 6.46 lakh Indian students had migrated for higher studies till November 2022. As per the Redseer education report, this figure is 7.70 lakh. Of the migrated students, 12 per cent each are from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, 11 per cent from Maharashtra and 4 per cent from Kerala.

The minister said the student migration from Kerala had gained a fresh momentum after the Covid pandemic, a period that had marked a dip in the exodus of students. In 2016, as many as 18,428 students from the state went abroad to study. The figure for 2017 was 21,093, for 2018 it was 26456, for 2019 it was 30,948, and for 2020, it was 15,277.

She said permanent residency and postgraduate work permits were the factors driving the student migration. Availability of educational loans and expectations about better social life were also prompting students to migrate, mainly to Canada and Australia, she said, adding that “our students in Australia are taking up jobs in old-age homes”.

The minister denied the migration of students had anything to do with the quality of education or the absence of new-generation courses in the state. “As per the higher education survey report of the Union human resources development ministry, the enrolment in Kerala’s higher education in the last five years has grown by 10 per cent,’’ she said.

The Opposition United Democratic Front legislator, who raised the issue, said the migration was a major blow to the state’s economy because a student, according to him, spent Rs 20 lakh on a course abroad.