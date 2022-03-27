One killed, another injured as man fires indiscriminately after being denied food

A man was killed and another seriously injured when a youth fired at them following an altercation at a roadside eatery over serving of food at an eatery in Moolamattom of Kerala’s Idukki district Saturday night, the police said Sunday.

Police arrested Philip Martin, 26, who recently returned from the Middle East, on charges of firing the shots at Sanal Babu, 32 and his friend Pradeep who were passing by in a motorcycle. Martin reportedly used a country-made gun to target the men, said police. While Babu died, Pradeep, who was seriously injured, was admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. He is on a life support system.

According to the police, Martin went to a roadside eatery at Moolamattom around 10.30 pm on Saturday along with his friend and asked for beef. After those at the eatery informed the men that the beef curry was over, Martin started abusing those present at the spot. Following a brawl with others, Martin went back home. Minutes later, he came back with a gun and fired indiscriminately at the fast-food joint. People gathered at the eatery chased him away and after moving away from the place, Martin fired at the two men on the motorcycle.

The police nabbed Martin late in the night, while he was trying to escape in his car.