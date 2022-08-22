scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

One arrested, case against 50 for assaulting police at concert venue on Kerala beach

Police said that those who could not be accommodated at the venue as it was full, created a disturbance there and the overcrowding also resulted in barricades around the concert site falling down.

Kerala police personnel were allegedly assaulted by a mob after a concert at a beach was called off due to overcrowding and ruckus. (Image-Representational-Kerala police officials-Express/file)

One person has been arrested and a case lodged against 50 persons for attacking the police on Sunday night after it shut down a concert held at a beach here following overcrowding at the venue and disturbance created by those who could not be accommodated.

Police said that those who could not be accommodated at the venue as it was full, created a disturbance there and the overcrowding also resulted in barricades around the concert site falling down.

As a result, police were forced to stop the programme which in turn resulted in them being assaulted by some members of the public using stones and beer bottles, a senior officer of Vellayil police station said.

Six policemen and more than 30 members of the general public were injured as a result of the throwing of stones and beer bottles by a section of the crowd, he said and added that additional force had to be called in to control the situation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

The officer said that a case for assaulting police personnel and preventing them from doing their duty has been registered against 50 persons and one of them has also been arrested.

Besides that, a case has also been registered against the event organisers — JDT College Palliative Care here — for conducting the event without adequate facilities and not in accordance with the permission granted to them, he said.

The officer said the college was only permitted to erect stalls and showcase some small cultural shows by students at the beach as part of their charity event to generate funds to buy wheelchairs.

Advertisement

However, they decided to hold a concert and advertised the same via social media platforms and also sold tickets online for Rs 150 per person, police said.

As it was a Sunday, a huge crowd arrived at the beach and many also bought tickets online. But all of them could not be accommodated and after some time the sale of tickets at the venue also had to be stopped, leading to the disturbance, police said.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:35:27 pm
Next Story

Xiaomi 12S Ultra First Look: The camera phone unlike any other

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

2

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement