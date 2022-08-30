scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

On retd Justice Indu Malhotra’s temples remark, Union Minister V Muraleedharan points at Sabarimala temple

In a video, being shared widely on the internet, Justice Malhotra can be heard saying that Communist governments want to take control of Hindu temples because of the revenue they generate.

Supreme Court verdict, CJI, Sabarimala temple, SC on Sabarimala, Lord Ayyappa, SC verdicts on Kashmir, caa, indian express newsThe Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said the remarks of former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra that Communist governments want to take control of Hindu temples should make the majority community sit up and think.

The Union minister was referring to the comments made by Indu Malhotra which surfaced on social media. In a video, being shared widely on the internet, Justice Malhotra can be heard saying that Communist governments want to take control of Hindu temples because of the revenue they generate.

Muraleedharan, in a Facebook post, said Kerala has not forgotten the heinous attempts of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Government to violate the traditions at the Sabarimala temple. Muraleedharan is also a senior BJP leader from the southern state.

There are a lot of incidents which substantiate the observations of Justice Malhotra that the Communists infringe upon the traditions and management of temples in the state, he said. They have tried to take control of several temples and Kerala should think about this Communist intolerance towards the majority community, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Kerala Devaswom (Temple Affairs) Minister K Radhakrishnan said the allegations raised by the retired Supreme Court judge were baseless. “Neither the CPI(M) nor the LDF Government has taken control of any temple in Kerala. The Communists had fought only for ensuring the right to worship for all sections of Hindus. The LDF Government had taken steps to recover alienated temple properties and to ensure that all temple staff are paid regularly,” said Radhakrishnan.

Instead of taking the revenue of the temples, the State Government has been giving financial assistance to temples under various temple boards, he said.

On Monday, the minister informed the state Assembly the Kerala Government had given an assistance of Rs 165 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board, Cochin Devaswom Board, Malabar Devaswom Board, and Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Board to tide over the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic and floods of 2018. He also listed other grants-in-aid extended to the major temples in the state.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:55:16 pm
Next Story

With one day to go for Ganesh festival, 150 of Mumbai’s 2,925 mandals yet to receive BMC approval

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NASA Artemis 1 launch aborted: What next for the mission?

NASA Artemis 1 launch aborted: What next for the mission?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement