Friday, January 07, 2022
Omicron: Kerala makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals

The Kerala government has said all international travellers will be subject to compulsory 7-day home quarantine. On the eighth day, they will have to undergo an RT-PCR test.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: January 7, 2022 2:52:07 pm
The decision was taken considering the fact that a major chunk of Omicron cases reported in Kerala had travelled from countries reckoned as low-risk. (PTI/File)

With Omicron cases on the rise in Kerala, the state government on Friday decided to make seven-day home quarantine compulsory for all international passengers arriving in the state. On the eighth day, they will have to take an RT-PCR test.

The decision was taken considering the fact that a major chunk of Omicron cases reported in Kerala had travelled from countries reckoned as low-risk.

Health Minister Veena George said that of the 280 Omicron cases reported so far in Kerala, 186 were from low-risk countries, while 64 had travelled from high-risk countries. Besides, 30 others were infected through contact.

George said all passengers from high-risk countries would have to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival at the airports. Even if the test turns negative, they would have to undergo a strict home quarantine for seven days and subsequently be tested on the eighth day. The samples of those turning positive for Covid-19 at the airports would be sent for genome sequencing.

Besides this, samples of 20 per cent of the passengers from low-risk countries would be sent for genome sequencing, she said.

