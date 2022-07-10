Nurse files sexual harassment complaint against Kerala seer

An expatriate nurse working in the US has complained to the Kerala police that a prominent sanyasi belonging to Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, Sivagiri Mutt, had misbehaved with her during his visit abroad.

The nurse complained against Swami Guruprasad, who is a member of the Sivagiri Mutt Trust. She said the alleged incident took place in 2019 when Guruprasad visited the US as part of coordinating the activities of the Mutt.

The complaint said he later apologised in the presence of her husband. However, he later allegedly sent some objectionable photos to her on WhatsApp and continued to pester her. She alleged that he was using his influence to threaten her and her family. When the woman complained to the Mutt, Guruprasad was divested of the charges of trust activities in the US.

Guruprasad, however, was not available for comment.

Sivagiri Mutt Trust general secretary Swami Rithambaranandha said: “Let the complaint go through the normal legal process. We are not going to intervene. Guruprasad is still a trust member. We would soon have a meeting to decide what should be done.”