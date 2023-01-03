scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Nurse dies of food poisoning, many taken ill

A nurse employed with Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam died of suspected food poisoning, while more than two dozen people who had eaten at the same local restaurant, Malappuram Kuzhi Manthi-Hotel Park, have been hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning, officials said on Monday.

They had reportedly eaten mandi and al faham, two popular dishes, on December 29, officials said.

State Food Safety Assistant Commissioner (Kottayam), Randeep C R, said Rashmi had eaten at the restaurant on December 29. The following day, he said, the department began receiving complaints of food poisoning cases from people who had eaten at the same restaurant. “The hotel was inspected and its licence was suspended,” Randeep said. “Prima facie we suspect mayonnaise had led to food poisoning. A detailed probe would be held by the department.”

Rashmi’s family told local media that she developed symptoms of food poisoning hours after eating at the restaurant and sought treatment. On Sunday, her condition deteriorated and she was put on life support at the medical college hospital.

In May last year, a 16-year-old girl had died and over a dozen people were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Kasaragod district after they ate shawarma from an eatery. In 2012, a youth had died of food poisoning from shawarma sold from a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 01:45 IST
